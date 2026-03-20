Bruton signs newbuild contracts for four new VLCCs with Chinese yard

Norwegian shipping company Bruton announced that its subsidiaries have entered into four shipbuilding contracts with Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore of China to construct a series of very large crude carriers (VLCC).

Each of the company's four subsidiaries will receive one 319,000 DWT vessel, with deliveries scheduled to take place between January and July of 2028.

According to Bruton, the vessels are designed according to the MARIC 319k DWT specifications and will be equipped with open loop scrubbers.