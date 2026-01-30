Bruton exercises options for two VLCC newbuilds

Bruton has confirmed the exercise of options for the construction of two additional very large crude carrier (VLCC) newbuildings at New Times Shipbuilding (NTS). The company announced the development following a previous announcement regarding its newbuilding contracts last October 2025.

According to a statement from Bruton, the two tankers represent a repeat order of the newbuilding orders the company has placed at NTS. The company noted that the pricing structure and the payment schedule for these latest vessels are identical to its most recently announced orders.

The finalisation of the order remains subject to various customary conditions. Bruton stated that these requirements include the conclusion of formal newbuilding contracts and the completion of customary ancillary documentation.