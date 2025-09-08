Brent-Dubai oil price gap to remain negative, TotalEnergies exec says

The price gap between Brent and Dubai crude is expected to remain negative due to strong demand for heavier Middle Eastern oil, despite increasing supplies from OPEC nations, a TotalEnergies executive said on Monday.

Rahim Azouni, TotalEnergies' senior vice president of trading and shipping, was speaking at the APPEC conference in Singapore a day after OPEC+, which includes the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries plus Russia and other allies, agreed to further raise oil production from October.