Breaking the lull: Rare tanker movements spotted in Strait of Hormuz

Two tankers carrying oil products exited the Strait of Hormuz over the past week, while a liquefied natural gas carrier loaded cargo in the United Arab Emirates, shipping data showed - rare movements as traffic through the chokepoint remains limited.

Several tankers have managed to leave the Persian Gulf in the past month, but oil and LNG flows are still severely constrained by the US-Israeli war on Iran, which began on February 28.

About a fifth of global oil and LNG supply normally passes through the Strait of Hormuz.