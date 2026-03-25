Braemar reports 2025 earnings drop in line with forecasts

Braemar Group reported that its performance for the financial year ending February 28, 2026, aligned with market expectations.

Generating revenue of approximately £135 million ($171 million), the shipping and energy services provider saw a slight decrease from the £141.9 million recorded in the previous year.

Underlying operating profit reached roughly £13.2 million, compared to the £16.7 million achieved during the 2025 financial year. Despite this year-on-year drop, the company noted that its second-half performance was stronger than the first six months.