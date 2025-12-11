BOOK REVIEW | Ship to Ship Transfer Guide: For Petroleum, Chemicals and Liquefied Gases (second edition)

It has been a long time between drinks! The first edition of this very important book was published half a century ago. Now, ship-to-ship transfers of bulk liquids, both legitimate and illegitimate, have become increasingly common and, thus, this completely new and contemporary edition is very timely and valuable.
Co-operatively authored by four expert industry groups, the magnificently presented resulting book was compiled and published by the well-respected Witherby Publishing Group of Scotland. The result is impressively professional, thorough, very readable and easy to use.
Aimed at operators of ships, masters, crews and STS service providers as well as charterers, traders and port administrators, its audience is relatively small but absolutely vital in the overall maritime scheme of things.
Essentially, it is a “how to do it” manual that carefully and clearly describes the procedures, risks, human factors, equipment, training, security, hazards, communications, personnel and emergencies among other significant factors involved in STS transfers whether at sea or in sheltered waters. Very well and clearly illustrated, its approach is simple and logical but completely comprehensive.
No vessel operator or service provider involved with the STS transfer of bulk or, indeed any, liquids should attempt such transfers without first carefully studying this invaluable manual.
Available from the Witherby Publishing Group, Livingston, Scotland.