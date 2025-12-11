BOOK REVIEW | Ship to Ship Transfer Guide: For Petroleum, Chemicals and Liquefied Gases (second edition)

It has been a long time between drinks! The first edition of this very important book was published half a century ago. Now, ship-to-ship transfers of bulk liquids, both legitimate and illegitimate, have become increasingly common and, thus, this completely new and contemporary edition is very timely and valuable.

Co-operatively authored by four expert industry groups, the magnificently presented resulting book was compiled and published by the well-respected Witherby Publishing Group of Scotland. The result is impressively professional, thorough, very readable and easy to use.