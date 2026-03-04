Blackout hits most of Cuba amid US naval oil blockade

A power outage struck most of Cuba including Havana, the state electric utility said on Wednesday, as the communist-run government grapples with increased pressure from the Trump administration that has curtailed oil shipments.

State media Cubadebate said the blackout was caused by an unexpected outage at Antonio Guiteras thermoelectric plant about 100 kilometres (62 miles) east of Havana, cutting electricity from Pinar del Rio in the far west to the eastern Las Tunas province.

Cuba has experienced a series of major blackouts in recent years, even before US actions to cut off oil shipments, particularly from top supplier Venezuela after Washington's ouster of illegitimate leader Nicolas Maduro in early January.