Bessent: US may lift more Venezuela sanctions next week

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has told Reuters that additional US sanctions on Venezuela could be lifted as soon as next week to facilitate oil sales, and that he will also meet next week with the heads of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank on their re-engagement with Venezuela.

Bessent said in an interview late on Friday that almost $5 billion worth of Venezuela's currently frozen IMF Special Drawing Rights monetary assets could be deployed to help rebuild the country's economy.

"We're de-sanctioning the oil that's going to be sold," Bessent said during a visit to a Winnebago Industries engineering facility. The Treasury was examining changes that would facilitate the repatriation of sale proceeds of the oil stored largely on ships back to Venezuela.

"How can we help that get back into Venezuela, to run the government, run the security services and get it to the Venezuelan people?" he said of the Treasury's sanctions analysis.