Benetech Shipping: Tanker was attacked in Iraqi waters during transfer

The tanker Zefyros was struck by a projectile overnight during a ship-to-ship transfer in Iraqi waters, its Greece-based manager said on Thursday.

The incident occurred at Iraq's Umm Qasar anchorage during a fuel cargo transfer with the tanker Safesea Vishnu late on Wednesday, Benetech Shipping said.

"All 23 crew members are safe and accounted for. They have been evacuated and were brought to shore," it said in a statement, adding the vessel's condition was being assessed.