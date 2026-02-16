BB Energy loads first South Sudan crude after legal dispute

Commodities trader BB Energy has loaded its first South Sudanese crude oil cargo after the negotiation of new terms for the fuel that was meant to be delivered in 2025.

BB Energy took legal action against South Sudan in the London courts last year, alleging the country had failed to deliver any oil after it prepaid a combined $142 million for five cargoes in 2025 and one in 2024, according to legal documents seen by Reuters.

In November, BB Energy allowed an injunction on one South Sudanese oil cargo to expire in order to seek a resolution with South Sudanese authorities. South Sudan did not send a representative to that London court hearing.