Barclays: UAE's OPEC exit clears path for unconstrained oil growth

The United Arab Emirates' decision to quit OPEC would result in faster oil supply growth from the country as it comes out of the current crisis, Barclays said late Tuesday.

The UAE, the fourth-largest producer in the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, said on Tuesday it would exit the group on May 1.

The announcement could assure potential investors that the country's economic recovery would not be constrained by OPEC+ production quotas, Barclays said in a note late on Tuesday.

Tanker flow through the Strait of Hormuz remains muted, "as the three-day moving average of about three-four crude oil and refined product (including LPG) vessels is down about 95 per cent from last year," the bank added.