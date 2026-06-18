Banks forecast months-long recovery for Strait of Hormuz oil flows

A recovery in oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz and oil production following the US-Iran interim peace deal will take time, potentially several months, analysts at two banks said.

Shipments through the strait, through which about a fifth of global oil supply passes, were disrupted during the Iran conflict, sending oil prices sharply higher. Brent crude rose to as much as $126 a barrel in April, a four-year high.

Goldman Sachs said it expects Middle East gulf exports to normalise to pre-war levels by the end of July, and crude production to recover by October.