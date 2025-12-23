Bahrain ships first diesel cargo to Australia in nearly three years

Bahrain's sole oil refiner BAPCO Energies has shipped out its first diesel cargo to Australia in nearly two-and-a-half years, data from shiptrackers and three trade sources showed, as it ramps up production and exports amid a capacity expansion.

Around 400,000 barrels of diesel were loaded on the Torm Kirsten during December 9-11 from BAPCO's Sitra refining site, Kpler and Vortexa shiptracking data showed, while 140,000 barrels more were loaded via ship-to-ship transfers with the vessel Zonda.