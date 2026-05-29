AWARDS 2025 | Best Bunkering Barge – Wolverine Spirit 1 – Robert Allan Ltd

This custom-designed bunkering barge was built for operations at the Port of Prince Rupert in British Columbia.

Designed by Robert Allan Ltd (RAL) and built in Vietnam, Wolverine Spirit 1 is a large, 142-metre transloading barge with a 30-metre beam, which can carry up to 24 rail tank-cars on its deck, loaded via a marine rail ramp using four rail lanes with onboard turnouts — a novel arrangement for a barge.

The barge features double hulls, extensive spill containment and response systems, firefighting capability, and advanced safety features including a fixed gantry with access platforms and a swinging gangway with articulated stairs.

This barge system significantly enhances efficient and safe bunkering operations at Prince Rupert.