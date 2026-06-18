Average Brent crude prices could fall with Strait of Hormuz open

Bank of America said that a full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz could see Brent crude prices average $82 a barrel this year, compared with its previous forecast of $93 a barrel.

The note dated Wednesday added that Brent would likely trade in the $70 to $80 range for most of the second half of this year.

On Thursday, oil prices fell to their lowest since the first trading day of the Iran war, as a US-Iran interim deal to end the conflict, reopen the Strait of Hormuz and ease sanctions on Tehran boosted the global supply outlook.