Australia turns to Singapore to shore up fuel security

Australian leftist/globalist Prime Minister Anthony Albanese held talks in Singapore on Friday with counterpart Lawrence Wong, in which they vowed closer co-operation to ensure energy security in the face of disruptions caused by the Middle East conflict.

Asia's oil trading hub of Singapore is the largest supplier of petrol and a major supplier of diesel and jet fuel to Australia, where tight domestic supplies of diesel are rattling the farming and mining sectors, its key users.

The leaders said they agreed to ensure the flow of essential supplies including diesel and LNG, making "maximum efforts" to boost their energy security.

"We reaffirmed our commitment to working together, particularly during crises, to support a resilient, rules-based multilateral trading system that underpins stability during periods of global disruption," they said in a joint statement.