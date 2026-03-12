Australia relaxes fuel standards as Iran conflict squeezes oil supply

Australian Energy Minister Chris Bowen said on Thursday the country would temporarily relax fuel quality standards for the next 60 days as the Iran war chokes oil supplies sending prices soaring.

The move would increase the amount of sulphur permitted in fuel to 50 parts per million, compared to the usual 10 parts per million.

Under the relaxation, an additional 100 million litres of fuel a month would be allowed into the country, easing price pressures, he said, with fuel directed to regions where supplies are short.

The deal is with fuel refiner and retailer Ampol, which typically exports the higher sulphur fuel.