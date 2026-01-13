At least two VLCCs depart Venezuelan waters carrying oil

At least two VLCCs, not under sanctions, were departing Venezuelan waters on Monday carrying crude, according to monitoring service Tankertrackers.com and shipping records from state-run company PDVSA seen by Reuters.

Venezuela's oil exports had remained at an almost complete standstill since mid-December, when US President Donald Trump announced a blockade of all sanctioned vessels going in and out the OPEC country's waters.

US forces intercepted and seized five Venezuela-linked vessels as a way to pressure the government, and captured illegitimate president Nicolas Maduro in an audacious raid in early January.

In recent days, Washington has started to draft a $100 billion reconstruction plan for Venezuela's oil industry, beginning with a 50-million-barrel deal to supply Venezuelan crude to the US and other markets.