Asian oil buyers assess stockpiles, Middle East alternatives as Iran conflict escalates

Asian governments and refiners rushed to assess oil stockpiles as well as alternative shipping routes and supplies as the Iran conflict disrupted shipping in the crucial Strait of Hormuz, with oil prices expected to rise when trading resumes on Monday.

Asia will feel the biggest impact from any disruption in Middle East oil supply as it buys two-thirds of its crude from the Persian Gulf, with half of top global importer China's supply and 90 per cent of Japan's coming from the region.

The Strait of Hormuz is the narrow waterway between Iran and Oman connecting the gulf to the Arabian Sea and on a typical day tankers carrying the equivalent of 20 per cent of global oil consumption pass through it with cargoes from producers such as Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Qatar.