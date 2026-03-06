Asian fuel oil traders pivot west as Iran war chokes supply lines

Fuel oil traders in Asia are struggling to secure alternative supply as the Iran war curtails shipments from key Middle Eastern suppliers through the Strait of Hormuz, prompting them to look to the west for replacement cargoes.

The shortage of Middle Eastern fuel oil volumes is set to dent the supply of bunker fuel for powering ships, with prices at key bunker ports such as Singapore set for further hikes in coming weeks, raising refuelling costs for vessel owners. Those higher costs will translate into increased prices for companies transporting goods.

Expectations for a growing shortage sparked a sharp rally in fuel oil markets this week, especially for high-sulphur fuel oil which typically comes from the Middle East.