Asian buyers face higher costs as Kuwait raises May crude premium

Kuwait has raised the official selling price for Kuwait Export Crude to Asia in May to $17 a barrel above the average of Oman/Dubai quotes from a premium of $0.50 in April, a price document reviewed by Reuters showed on Monday.

The news came after the US military said it would begin a blockade of maritime traffic through Iranian ports and coastal areas, after weekend talks failed to clinch a deal to end the Iran war, jeopardising a fragile two-week ceasefire.

The document showed the producer also increased the May Kuwait Super Light crude OSP to $17 a barrel above Oman/Dubai quotes, from a $1.15 premium for April.