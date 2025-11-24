Are surging Chinese imports of Indonesia oil rebranded Iranian crude?

China is importing unusually large quantities of crude oil from Indonesia, a trend traders say is a way to mask shipments of sanctioned Iranian crude trans-shipped in waters off Malaysia amid greater scrutiny of cargoes originating from Malaysia.

Declaring Iranian oil as Malaysian has long been a tactic of traders selling to China, the largest buyer of the US-sanctioned crude, market participants say.

China has officially not imported Iranian crude since 2022, but its customs data regularly shows more Malaysia-sourced oil than the Southeast Asian country actually produces.