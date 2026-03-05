Are Indian refiners tapping Russian oil floating offshore?

Refiners in India have started tapping Russian oil aboard vessels floating off the country's coast to make up for the loss of Middle Eastern crude due to the Iran war, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

India is vulnerable to energy supply shocks, with crude stocks covering only about 25 days of demand. India was the top buyer of Russian seaborne crude after Moscow's 2022 Ukraine invasion, but in January its refiners started to reduce purchases, helping New Delhi avoid 25 per cent tariffs imposed by Washington and clinch an interim trade deal.

On Thursday, the Suezmax tanker Odune carrying about a million barrels of Russian oil berthed at eastern Paradip port for delivery to state refiner Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), according to a shipping source. The vessel had been floating in Indian waters, the person said.