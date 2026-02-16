Ardmore Shipping reports rise in Q4 2025 earnings

Ardmore Shipping Corporation announced a net income of $9.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025. This figure represents an increase from the $5.1 million in net income reported for the same period in 2024.

The company stated that its adjusted earnings for the final quarter reached $11.6 million, or $0.28 per share. For the full year of 2025, Ardmore Shipping reported adjusted earnings of $38.8 million, compared to $119.5 million in the prior year.

The board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.09 per common share on February 12, 2026. This payment is scheduled for March 13 to shareholders of record as of February 27.