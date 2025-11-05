Ardmore Shipping Q3 2025 adjusted earnings fall to $12.6m

Ardmore Shipping Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $12.6 million, or $0.31 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2025. This represents a decline from the adjusted earnings of $23.3 million, or $0.55 per share, reported in the same period of 2024. GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders was $12.1 million for the quarter.

For the first nine months of 2025, adjusted earnings were $27.2 million, compared to $109.3 million in the first nine months of 2024.