Ardmore Shipping exercises options for two additional chemical tankers

Alongside this commitment, the shipping firm has secured two additional options to build further vessels under similar conditions.

Chief Executive Officer Gernot Ruppelt commented that the company is growing its business with these assets, which are well matched to the long-term strategy of Ardmore Shipping.

Ruppelt explained that the expansion also serves to deepen the relationship between the firm and the shipbuilder. The executive noted that the orders represent "compelling value" and that the additional options provide "discretionary flexibility for the second half of the year".