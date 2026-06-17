Ardmore Shipping exercises options for two additional chemical tankers

Bermuda-based Ardmore Shipping Corporation has exercised its contract options to construct two additional 40,500 DWT Handysize product and chemical tankers.
In a June 16 announcement, the company said the vessels will be built at Wuhu Shipyard in China.
This transaction expands the original shipbuilding order to a total of four vessels under the same terms. Deliveries for all four of the tankers are scheduled to begin from late 2028 and onwards.
Alongside this commitment, the shipping firm has secured two additional options to build further vessels under similar conditions.
Chief Executive Officer Gernot Ruppelt commented that the company is growing its business with these assets, which are well matched to the long-term strategy of Ardmore Shipping.
Ruppelt explained that the expansion also serves to deepen the relationship between the firm and the shipbuilder. The executive noted that the orders represent "compelling value" and that the additional options provide "discretionary flexibility for the second half of the year".