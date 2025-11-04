Arctic LNG 2 shipped 13th cargo this year by end-October

Russia's Arctic LNG 2 project has sent out another shipment of liquefied natural gas, bringing its total number of dispatched cargoes this year to 13, as the project continues output despite Western sanctions over Moscow's war in Ukraine.
The tanker Zarya was the latest to pick up a cargo from the sanctioned project between October 30 and November 1, according to data from analytics firms LSEG and Kpler.
Shipping database Equasis lists the tanker's registered owner and its ship or commercial manager as Kantat, with registered addresses in Moscow.
Arctic LNG 2 had been set to become one of Russia's largest LNG plants, with eventual output of 19.8 million tonnes a year, before it was placed under US sanctions.
It has delivered 13 cargoes to China's Beihai terminal in the southern region of Guangxi this year.
