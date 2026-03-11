Aramco seeks dual port loading plans for April crude cargoes

Saudi Aramco has asked buyers in Asia to offer crude loading plans for both Ras Tanura, its main export terminal, and Yanbu on the Red Sea for April shipments as the US-Iran conflict disrupts exports from the Middle East, multiple sources said.

Shipping through the vital Strait of Hormuz remains largely halted due to the US-Israeli war on Iran, disrupting supply flows from the gulf. That has also forced regional producers including Saudi Arabia to adjust export logistics and oil output.

For April-loading cargoes, Aramco asked Asian buyers to submit two nomination plans - one for loading at Ras Tanura on the Persian Gulf, and another for loading at Yanbu, the sources said. The Yanbu option applies only to the purchase of Arab Light crude.