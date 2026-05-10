Aramco CEO warns billion barrels lost will slow oil market recovery

The world has lost about one billion barrels of oil over the past two months and energy markets will take time to stabilise even if flows resume, Saudi Aramco’s CEO said on Sunday, as shipping disruptions choke traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

"Our objective is simple: keep energy flowing, even when the system is under strain," Amin Nasser told Reuters in a statement after Aramco reported a 25 per cent jump in net profit in its first-quarter.

Global energy supplies have been sharply squeezed by Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which has curtailed shipping and driven prices higher following the US-Israeli war.