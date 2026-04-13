April shipping costs decline for Russian Urals crude to India

Freight rates for shipping Russia's flagship Urals crude from its western ports to India weakened in April, giving exporters up to an extra $8 a barrel, according to source data and Reuters calculations.

A surge in energy prices triggered by the Iran war has pushed oil benchmarks above $100 a barrel for much of the past month, and Urals is trading at a premium to the North Sea benchmark in its key Indian market.

A spike in freight rates last month raised exporters' costs and limited the upside from higher crude prices. Rates eased in April, however, as ice conditions improved at Russia's Baltic ports and tanker availability rose on the global market following the halt of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.