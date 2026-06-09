Another loaded Qatari LNG tanker makes it through Strait of Hormuz

A fifth Qatari liquefied natural gas tanker has transited the Strait of Hormuz with a cargo, ship-tracking data showed, bringing the total number of loaded LNG vessels to have exited the waterway since the war started to nine.

Controlled by QatarEnergy, the Al Daayen tanker was seen on ship-tracking data off the coast of Qatar around June 4-5, according to analytics firms Kpler and LSEG. It reappeared on ship-tracking data on Monday that showed it east of the strait with the vessel indicating that it was heading for China.

According to Kpler data, the tanker loaded a cargo at Qatar's Ras Laffan terminal on June 1. Separately, a ballast LNG tanker has managed to enter the waterway again after delivering a shipment to India, according to analytics firm Vortexa.