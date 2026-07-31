Amid quieter traffic, two VLCCs slip through the Strait of Hormuz

The two very large crude carriers (VLCC) carrying oil loaded from the Persian Gulf exited the Strait of Hormuz on Friday, with traffic through the waterway remaining thin, according to Kpler ship-tracking data.

The Spain B vessel is carrying crude oil loaded from the Saudi Arabian port of Ras Tanura on July 12, and is currently anchored off Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. Meanwhile Noble, which loaded Iraqi Basrah crude on July 25, is heading to China.

Both VLCCs are carrying about two million barrels of crude each. They were among four commodities vessels that have transited the strait so far on Friday. All four exited the waterway.