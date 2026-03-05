Americas, Africa heavy crude prices jump as Iran conflict disrupts Mideast markets

Prices for heavy crude produced in the Americas surged to multi-year highs on Wednesday, as the US-Israeli attacks on Iran stymied exports of similar oil produced in the Middle East, and prices also jumped for heavier grades in Europe and Africa.

Benchmark crude oil prices have surged since the initial attacks last week, with Brent crude at its highest levels since January 2025.

Iran has threatened to fire on any vessel sailing through the shipping lanes of the Strait of Hormuz off its southern coast in retaliation for the attacks. That has effectively closed the strait, cutting off around a fifth of global oil supplies and leaving hundreds of vessels anchored nearby.