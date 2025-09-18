Al Seer Marine and BGN take delivery of third new ammonia-ready VLGC

Al Seer Marine and BGN have announced the successful delivery of Merak, their third very large gas carrier (VLGC) equipped with ammonia-carrying capability. The vessel was delivered through their joint venture, ABGC.
The 86,423-cubic-metre capacity vessel was delivered on August 14 by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries in South Korea.
The purchase of the Merak and two additional VLGCs was financed through a syndicated loan facility led by the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank. The new ship has begun her maiden voyage to the US Gulf to load her first shipment of propane and butane.
Following this delivery, the joint venture is anticipating the arrival of two more carriers currently under construction. A VLGC from Hyundai Samho is expected in November 2025, and an LPG/ammonia carrier from Kawasaki Heavy Industries in Japan is scheduled for delivery in October 2025.
Guy Neivens, CEO of Al Seer Marine, stated that the company's strategy is focused on fleet and cargo diversification to meet evolving market demands.
Rüya Bayegan, CEO of BGN, remarked that the vessel adds to the company's growing fleet of dual-fuel gas carriers.
