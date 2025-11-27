ADS Maritime Holding Q3 profit jumps to $1m, acquires Kamsarmax stake

Revenue for the quarter was $35,000, consistent with its business model of earning dividends and management fees from minority stakes in shipping projects. Total operating expenses were $307,000. The company's cash and cash equivalents increased to $3.87 million at the end of the quarter, up from $3.63 million at the end of 2024.

In operational updates, the charterer of the dive support vessel Southern Star, owned by ParDive Subsea (in which ADS holds a 10 per cent stake), exercised its purchase option in Q3 2025.

This transaction generated fair value gains for ADS and is expected to result in significant cash inflow in the first quarter of 2026 upon vessel delivery.