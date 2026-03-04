ADNOC subsidiaries say operations normal, no impact from war

Abu Dhabi state oil giant ADNOC's six listed subsidiaries said on Wednesday their operations were continuing normally with no material impact on their businesses or finances from recent regional developments.
They did not directly refer to US-Israeli strikes on Iran and Tehran's attacks on its neighbours in response.
In separate, nearly identical disclosures to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, ADNOC Gas, ADNOC Drilling, ADNOC Distribution, ADNOC Logistics Services, Borouge and Fertiglobe said they are closely monitoring the current situation in the United Arab Emirates and the broader Persian Gulf region, and coordinating with relevant UAE authorities.
The parent, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, has not made a statement since Saturday, when in response to Reuters questions a spokesperson said operations were continuing without interruption.
All of the stocks were down except Fertiglobe. ADNOC Distribution and LS both saw the steepest decline of about five per cent, followed by ADNOC Gas shedding 3.2 per cent.
(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Additional reporting by Md Shamsuddin in Bengaluru Editing by Tomasz Janowski)