ADNOC sells at least 12 million barrels of spot crude to Asian firms in latest tender

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company sold at least 12 million barrels of spot crude to Asian refiners and trading firms at premiums in its latest tender, as renewed US-Iran hostilities disrupted supplies and sparked a buying spree, trade sources said on Wednesday.

Oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz have fallen sharply since fighting between the United States and Iran intensified earlier this month. ADNOC has been using a shuttle fleet service to quietly move crude out of the Persian Gulf and onto other tankers in the Gulf of Oman although exports have slowed this month.

With shipments delayed and supplies tightening, Asian refiners have increased purchases of alternative grades as well as ADNOC cargoes.

Indian Oil Corp purchased two million barrels of Upper Zakum crude for end-August loading at flat or a premium of $1 to August Dubai quotes on a delivered basis.