ADNOC ramps up exports with its sixth spot crude tender since June

UAE state oil giant ADNOC is offering spot crude in a tender, its sixth issued since the start of June as the Persian Gulf producer continues to raise exports, according to sources and a tender document reviewed by Reuters on Friday.

ADNOC offered Upper Zakum, Umm Lulu and Das crude to buyers for August-September loading, according to the document.

Similar to previous offers, buyers can buy on a free-on-board basis at UAE's Fujairah Storage, Zirku or Das Island. They can also arrange ship-to-ship transfers at the Fujairah-Sohar range or in Malaysia.