ADNOC offers new crude loading options to circumvent Strait of Hormuz

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company has notified some customers that they could load two crude grades outside of the Persian Gulf next month as the Strait of Hormuz remained closed, according to two people with knowledge of the matter and a notice reviewed by Reuters.

The two crude grades are Das and Upper Zakum that ADNOC will move from the Das Island and Zirku Island terminals located inside the gulf to locations outside for loading.

Exports from these terminals have fallen drastically as it has been hard to find ships willing to transit the strait since the start of the US-Iran war in late February.