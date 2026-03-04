ADNOC L&S confirms operational stability amid regional developments

ADNOC Logistics and Services (ADNOC L&S) confirmed its operations remain normal and that the company is maintaining financial stability despite recent regional developments.
The company stated it is also monitoring the situation in the United Arab Emirates and the broader gulf region.
In a stock exchange disclosure, Chief Executive Officer Abdulkareem Mubarak Almessabi reported that there has been no material impact on the liquidity or business position of the firm. He noted that well-established contingency and business continuity plans are currently being managed by teams at its various sites.
ADNOC L&S said it will continue to observe the situation closely and provide updates if any material changes arise.
The firm also noted that it is working in close coordination with the relevant national authorities to ensure the safety of its personnel and operations.
The company's statement comes as Iran launched a series of ballistic missile and drone attacks against the UAE, in retaliation for a coordinated US-Israeli strike on Iran targeting its leadership and military infrastructure.