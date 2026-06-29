ADNOC Logistics and Services upgrades full-year financial guidance for 2026

Abu Dhabi-based ADNOC Logistics and Services upgraded its full-year financial guidance for 2026 on June 29, following strong performance in the second quarter.
The company reported that the revised outlook is supported by sustained strength in its shipping segment alongside improved material handling volumes in its offshore contracting division.
This offshore growth was driven by gradual improvements within the integrated logistics services platform, though previous assumptions for the jack-up barge fleet remain unchanged. Capital expenditure, leverage, and dividend policies also remain aligned with the existing capital allocation framework of the company.
Under updated projections, the company forecast that full-year revenue will achieve low single-digit growth, reversing a previous prediction of a low-to-mid single-digit reduction.
The updated outlook also projects EBITDA to increase by a high 20 per cent, representing an upgrade from the earlier estimated mid-to-high single-digit growth.
Net profit guidance was raised to a high 60 per cent growth, up from the previously anticipated mid-to-high-teens growth. ADNOC L&S said these full-year results remain highly dependent on regional dynamics, and the company plans to release its second-quarter financial results on August 11.