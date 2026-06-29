ADNOC Logistics and Services upgrades full-year financial guidance for 2026

Abu Dhabi-based ADNOC Logistics and Services upgraded its full-year financial guidance for 2026 on June 29, following strong performance in the second quarter.

The company reported that the revised outlook is supported by sustained strength in its shipping segment alongside improved material handling volumes in its offshore contracting division.

This offshore growth was driven by gradual improvements within the integrated logistics services platform, though previous assumptions for the jack-up barge fleet remain unchanged. Capital expenditure, leverage, and dividend policies also remain aligned with the existing capital allocation framework of the company.