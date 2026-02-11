ADNOC Logistics and Services reports record revenue and net profit for 2025

ADNOC Logistics and Services (ADNOC L&S) achieved record financial results for the full year of 2025, recording revenue of $5.016 billion. The figure represents a 41 per cent increase compared to the previous year, according to the company.

The group reported that earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 32 per cent to $1.515 billion for the year ending December 31, 2025. Net profit climbed 14 per cent to reach $863 million during the same period, according to the financial statement.

Revenue in local currency reached AED18.422 billion ($5.016 billion). ADNOC L&S noted that long-term contracted and recurring revenue accounted for more than 60 per cent of its combined total.