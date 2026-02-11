ADNOC Logistics and Services reports record revenue and net profit for 2025

ADNOC Logistics and Services (ADNOC L&S) achieved record financial results for the full year of 2025, recording revenue of $5.016 billion. The figure represents a 41 per cent increase compared to the previous year, according to the company.
The group reported that earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 32 per cent to $1.515 billion for the year ending December 31, 2025. Net profit climbed 14 per cent to reach $863 million during the same period, according to the financial statement.
Revenue in local currency reached AED18.422 billion ($5.016 billion). ADNOC L&S noted that long-term contracted and recurring revenue accounted for more than 60 per cent of its combined total.
The $999 million acquisition of an 80 per cent stake in Navig8 in January 2025 added 32 vessels to the fleet. The company remarked that this expansion increased the global footprint of the firm to 19 cities and improved access to energy and commodity flows.
The shipping segment saw revenue grow 122 per cent to $2.125 billion, which the group attributed to the integration of the Navig8 business. The company also strengthened its fleet with three additional liquefied natural gas carriers and the first two of nine ethane carriers.
In January 2026, the company completed the sale of the 2017-built very large crude carrier Leicester for $111 million. ADNOC L&S said the transaction was significantly above the book value of $83 million and supports its fleet renewal strategy.
The company's value efficiency initiative delivered $119 million in savings for 2025, exceeding the internal target by 19 per cent. It also announced that the dividend for 2025 will increase by approximately 20 per cent to $325 million.
ADNOC L&S stated it expects a mid-single digit year-on-year reduction in group revenues for 2026. This decline is driven by the scheduled completion of the G-Island project in the fourth quarter of 2025, according to the company.