ADNOC buys five crude tankers from Frontline for $590m in conflict-driven fleet expansion

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has bought five very large crude carriers (VLCC) for about $590 million, three sources familiar with the matter said, expanding its fleet as conflicts in the Red Sea and the Strait of Hormuz tighten tanker supply.

The acquisitions are part of a broader push by the UAE producer to control more of its supply chain, allowing it to move crude to customers even as geopolitical tensions disrupt two of the world's busiest maritime routes.

ADNOC Logistics and Services (ADNOC L&S) recently bought the five VLCCs from tanker company Frontline, the sources said.

Of these, two 2012-built vessels were purchased for about $115 million each, and three built in 2015 cost about $120 million each, the sources said.