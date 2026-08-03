ADNOC abandons Murban futures benchmark in favor of Platts Dubai

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company said on Friday it will change the benchmark for monthly official selling prices for all its crude grades to prompt-month Platts Dubai pricing from Murban crude futures from November 1.

The change, which applies to Abu Dhabi onshore and offshore crude grades, including Murban, Das, Umm Lulu and Upper Zakum, will align ADNOC's OSPs more closely with the month of loading, the company said in a statement. ADNOC will announce differentials to Dubai quotes for the grades in the month before cargoes load.

"The new pricing mechanism reinforces ADNOC’s commitment to pricing transparency for its growing customer and investor base," ADNOC said.