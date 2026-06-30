A milestone for global oil as Brent cargo loadings hit zero in August

No cargoes of North Sea Brent crude oil are scheduled to load in August as production steadily declines, traders told Reuters on Tuesday, marking a milestone for the global Dated Brent oil benchmark, which prices over 60 per cent of the world's oil.

Brent crude from the North Sea lends its name to the global Dated Brent benchmark, used for pricing physical cargoes and underpinning Brent crude futures and other derivative contracts. Over time, SP Global Energy, known as Platts, which manages the benchmark, has added other crudes to boost liquidity.

August is the first month in which no Brent cargo is initially scheduled to be shipped, according to a loading plan seen by Reuters and LSEG data going back to 2007. There have been months where no new Brent cargoes were set to load, as occasionally cargoes are delayed into the next month.