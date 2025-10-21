Swedish sea freight volumes stable despite fewer ship calls in Q3 2025

Despite an ongoing recession, freight volumes transported by sea to and from Sweden remained stable during the third quarter of 2025, according to statistics from the Swedish Maritime Administration. However, the number of ship calls decreased, suggesting increased efficiency in shipping operations according to the agency.

Freight volumes saw a minimal decline of 0.3 per cent compared to the same period last year, while the number of ship calls decreased by 2.8 per cent. The Swedish Maritime Administration attributed this trend to several factors.