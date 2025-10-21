Swedish sea freight volumes stable despite fewer ship calls in Q3 2025

Despite an ongoing recession, freight volumes transported by sea to and from Sweden remained stable during the third quarter of 2025, according to statistics from the Swedish Maritime Administration. However, the number of ship calls decreased, suggesting increased efficiency in shipping operations according to the agency.
Freight volumes saw a minimal decline of 0.3 per cent compared to the same period last year, while the number of ship calls decreased by 2.8 per cent. The Swedish Maritime Administration attributed this trend to several factors.
“Shipping companies have become more adept at utilizing the full capacity of their ships, which is good for both the economy and the environment. At the same time, ships are generally getting larger and can therefore take more cargo per call,” said Niclas Härenstam, Director of Communications at the Swedish Maritime Administration.
To accommodate larger ships, the agency is undertaking several dredging projects, including recently completed work in the Mälar Strait and ongoing projects in Luleå, Gothenburg, and Landsort.
“Larger ships increase the competitiveness of shipping, and thus the competitiveness of Swedish business,” added Härenstam.
During the third quarter, 17,597 ship calls were made to Swedish ports, handling 37.6 million tonnes of cargo and nearly 7.9 million passengers. The number of passengers decreased by 1.5 per cent during the quarter, attributed to fewer ferry departures, although cruise traffic figures remained stable.