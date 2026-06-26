Strait of Hormuz traffic drops after Iran fires at Evergreen ship

Fewer vessels transited the Strait of Hormuz on Friday than earlier this week, hours after a Taiwanese-operated ship was fired on by Iran, ship tracking data showed.

The UN shipping agency temporarily paused its voluntary scheme to evacuate hundreds of stranded ships and thousands of seafarers from the Persian Gulf after the ship was damaged in the attack close to the Omani side of the waterway.

Nevertheless, at least four tankers including three very large crude carriers, which can each carry a maximum of two million barrels of oil, entered the gulf to load oil, ship tracking data from LSEG and MarineTraffic showed on Friday.