Strait of Hormuz is reopening but Japanese shippers aren't moving yet

Japanese shippers welcomed on Monday the US-Iran peace agreement which will reopen the Strait of Hormuz but are awaiting more details of the deal and clearance of mines before allowing their ships to pass the chokepoint.

According to the association, 38 Japanese-linked vessels remain stranded in the Strait of Hormuz.

The US-Israeli war with Iran that began on February 28 has largely stopped shipping through the strait, the transit route for roughly a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas supply, along with vital products, such as aluminium and urea.