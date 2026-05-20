Strait of Hormuz closure puts global food prices on thin ice, UN warns

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz is the beginning of a "systemic agrifood shock" that could trigger a severe global food price crisis within six to 12 months, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation said on Wednesday.

The disruption is not a temporary shipping problem, the agency said, warning, "the window for preventive action is closing quickly".

Governments, international financial organisations and the private sector need to take decisions on alternative trade routes, restraint on export restrictions, protection of humanitarian flows and buffers to absorb higher transport costs, it added.