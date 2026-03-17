Southeast region leads Brazil cabotage growth with 155m tons moved in 2025

Southeast Brazil moved 155.7 million tons through its ports via coastal shipping during 2025, which represents a 3.18 per cent increase from the previous year.

The National Agency for Waterway Transportation reported that 150.9 million tons were recorded in 2024 in data compiled for the Ministry of Ports and Airports.

São Paulo handled 21.8 million tons to lead regional movement, while Rio de Janeiro and Espírito Santo followed with 9.8 million tons and 9.7 million tons respectively.