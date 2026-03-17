Southeast region leads Brazil cabotage growth with 155m tons moved in 2025

Southeast Brazil moved 155.7 million tons through its ports via coastal shipping during 2025, which represents a 3.18 per cent increase from the previous year.
The National Agency for Waterway Transportation reported that 150.9 million tons were recorded in 2024 in data compiled for the Ministry of Ports and Airports.
São Paulo handled 21.8 million tons to lead regional movement, while Rio de Janeiro and Espírito Santo followed with 9.8 million tons and 9.7 million tons respectively.
These states serve as strategic entry and exit points for industrial inputs and fuels supplying the domestic market, the ministry noted.
The oil sector accounted for the largest share of movement as crude oil reached 118.4 million tons and refined products totalled 14.1 million tons. Container movement reached 13.6 million tons, while iron and steel movement was recorded at 3.4 million tons.
Iron ore movement reached 2.5 million tons and pulp movement reached one million tons. The Ministry of Ports and Airports linked these results to the "BR do Mar" programme, which relaxed rules for chartering foreign vessels by domestic shipping companies.